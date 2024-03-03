76º
Community gathers to mourn loss of young woman killed by suspected drunk driver

26-year-old Yulissa Valero was the victim of a deadly wrong-way crash in mid-January

SAN ANTONIO – Devasted friends and family gathered on Sunday to remember a young woman and to send a strong message.

The driver who is suspected of causing the crash was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Yulissa’s sister, Natalie, told KSAT that a major part of Sunday’s gathering was to speak out against drunk driving.

Natalie said she believes Yulissa would be happy with her fight against drunk driving and would tell her not to give up.

