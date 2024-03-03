Leading SA: Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach updates the port’s innovation center and StandardAero

SAN ANTONIO – Jim Perschbach, the Port San Antonio president and chief executive officer who has led the organization through a period of extensive growth, joined Leading SA on Sunday morning.

Perschbach shined a light on the port’s Innovation Tower, which is currently under construction. When completed, Perschbach said the tower will be a new office building that aims to transform how people work.

“It’s going to be an icon for the community around it, as well,” Perschbach said.

With current vacancy rates around 4% at Port SA and high demand from incoming companies, the state-of-the-art facility will incorporate the latest trends in workplace design.

“It’s not going to have traditional bathroom stalls. Every bathroom is going to be private,” Perschbach said. These features, Perschbach said, will facilitate connection, collaboration and the development of leading-edge technologies.

Existing campus tenants such as StandardAero are already manufacturing jet engines and overhauling existing ones while providing training programs to develop the next generation of talent.

“If you’ve got a technical aptitude, which really just means you can build a Lego set, over 16 weeks -- while they pay you -- they can train you so that you can start within this industry,” Pershbach said.

Hundreds of open jobs await those who complete the hands-on program.

Over the past six to seven years, job creation has been strong with 8,000 new positions added, Perschbach said, but even bigger growth lies ahead.

“Our plan right now is to add another 12 to 18,000 jobs in San Antonio on this campus within the next seven to 10 years,” Perschbach said.

Schools, nonprofits and other partners work closely to develop the local workforce and ensure residents can capitalize on opportunities.

Exciting aerospace developments are also unfolding. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, nicknamed “flying taxis,” are likely to transform urban transportation.

“Don’t be surprised if you’re down in Port San Antonio and you see some of these things flying in a couple of months,” Perschbach said.

Regulatory work is underway to enable safe low-altitude operations. Land clearing for infrastructure to support this advanced air mobility will soon commence, as well.

Perschbach said Port San Antonio’s ongoing expansion will elevate the whole community.

“If we can keep doing that with some of our fantastic nonprofit and educational partners...then this is going to elevate not just Port San Antonio, but our entire community,” Perschbach said.