Missing University of Texas at Dallas student found dead, officials confirm

20-year-old Andrew Zhou Li, a sophomore, had been missing since Feb. 24

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

DALLAS – A missing University of Texas at Dallas student has been confirmed dead, according to police.

20-year-old Andrew Zhou Li, a sophomore, had been missing since Feb. 24, the University of Texas at Dallas Police said.

Officials said Li was not found dead on campus; his death is under investigation.

“We all grieve with Andrew’s family and friends at this sorrowful outcome. We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew him,” said UT Dallas police.

UT Dallas police say there’s no threat to the public and no signs of foul play.

