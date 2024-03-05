‘Dawn at the Alamo’ ceremony to take place early Wednesday morning

‘This is just a part of who we are’: Crowds gather to commemorate ‘Dawn at the Alamo’

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, a large crowd will gather at the Alamo to pay tribute to the valor and sacrifices of those who died while defending the former Spanish mission downtown.

The “Dawn at the Alamo” event will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at Alamo Plaza and will mark the 188th anniversary of the pivotal 1836 battle.

The ceremony is presented in partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association and describes events leading up to the morning hour of the battle and includes readings, vignettes, music, a wreath-laying and a musket volley.

In the past, several hundreds of Texans and history buffs have taken to watch the performance, which has been described as one of the definitive experiences at the Alamo.

“Join us in this momentous occasion to honor the heroes of the Alamo. Let’s come together to celebrate freedom, bravery, and the enduring spirit of Texas,” Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust said.

It was during the early morning hours of March 6, 1836, that the Mexican army advanced on the Alamo and, after repelling two attacks, the Texians were unable to fend off a third, being driven into the interior buildings. The fighting lasted a total of roughly 90 minutes and by daybreak all those who were defending the Alamo had perished, including a former congressman from Tennessee, David Crockett.

It was because of the battle that the famous “Remember the Alamo” saying has since been etched in history.

It was not even a month later on April 21, 1836, that the Texan Army under Sam Houston attacked Santa Anna’s army on the banks of the San Jacinto River with cries of “Remember the Alamo!” among cries of “Remember Goliad! God and Texas!” in another battle that lasted only 18 minutes and was a deciding victory for Texans, according to the Alamo website.

