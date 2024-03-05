Family uninjured as garage fire damages North Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of three were not hurt as a fire damaged a North Side home early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Stoney Summit, not far from both Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks, near McAllister Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived, there was fire to both the garage and a car that was inside it. There was also heavy smoke damage throughout the house. Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said three people, a woman, her adult son and a child relative were all asleep when the fire happened. The son, who was sleeping downstairs heard a noise and then opened the door from the home to the attached garage and saw the fire, firefighters said. They all managed to get out of the house safely.

The fire is believed to have started in some items in that were in front of the car in the garage. The exact cause is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and figure out how the fire started.

A damage estimate to the home was not given. According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.