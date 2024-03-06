UFL Training Camp: Where Brahmas’ trio with South Texas ties stand ahead of roster cuts

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas are onto week two of the United Football League (UFL) Training Camp which means by next week, the Brahmas’ 75-man training camp roster will be cut down to 58 players.

There is plenty of intrigue on who will be named San Antonio’s starting quarterback for the 2024 UFL season between Boerne High School alumni Quinten Dormady, Tom Flacco out of Towson, and Chase Garbers from the Cal football program.

Dormady was the No. 1 overall selection by the Brahmas in the UFL’s second dispersal draft, therefore his focus during training camp is on learning the offense and impressing coaches to hopefully earn the starting role.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day and progress daily and control what I can control and see what happens in the end,” said Dormady.

Like Dormady, former Texas State star Caeveon Patton, who was an All-XFL selection last season, is sitting in a good position to make the final roster.

In fact, Brahmas’ head coach Wade Phillips directly said on Tuesday — Patton isn’t on the chopping block.

“Caeveon has played really well. He was All-XFL for a reason,” said Phillips. “He’s a good player and he’s been really working hard to get better. And so, yeah, I don’t think he has any problem getting cut.”

Although, Patton’s mentality is different. The Cuero, Texas native is treating every day like nothing is guaranteed.

“You can never be comfortable,” said Patton. “I’m gonna keep trying to improve myself, can never get comfortable, you know, I can’t get complacent cause I got goals for myself and I’m nowhere near those yet.

Phillips was also complimentary of UTSA graduate Corey Mayfield Jr. as the defensive back faces plenty of competition at camp. Mayfield Jr.’s versatility will be of value as Phillips narrows down the final 50.

“We’ve got a lot of good corners, and he can play corner and nickel,” added Phillips. “That really helps his chances too.”

KSAT 12 Sports’ coverage at Brahmas’ UFL Training Camp will continue tomorrow from Arlington, Texas.

