SAPD hosting free policing event this Saturday to increase women recruits

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is making efforts to boost the number of female officers within its ranks.

Women comprise only 13.8% of the force, above the national average of around 12%.

To attract more women to careers in law enforcement, SAPD is hosting a special Women in Policing recruitment event on Saturday, March 16. The free event, open to the public, promises an inside look at policing and aims to break down barriers for women interested in joining.

Officer Anya Rigoni, who joined SAPD in 2019, understands the importance of recruiting more female officers.

“The goal is to have the department 30% female by 2030,” she said.

Rigoni, who describes herself as a “social butterfly,” believes having more women in policing leads to more effective community engagement.

“The community does view women as more compassionate,” she explained.

The recruitment event will feature a workout session led by Alpha Warriors to give attendees a taste of the physical demands of police training. But Rigoni stresses it’s also about making connections.

“It’s perfect to break any barriers, answer any questions they might have. That way, they’re more comfortable applying and being a part of the department,” Rigoni said.

For Rigoni, a career in law enforcement is deeply rewarding. “Honestly, whether it’s on the department or out in the community, it’s the relationships you’re going to build. They’re lifelong relationships.”

SAPD hopes events like this can inspire more women to consider the nobility of police work and join a force committed to mirroring the diversity of the community it serves.