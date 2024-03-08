San Antonio owners hope for safe return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – Pictures, memories and hope keep Jessica Gearhart and Tori Ferrante going after armed strangers stole their dog.

More than a week later, they’re still looking for justice and offering a reward for their dog, Hugo.

“Almost every day, I look at his pictures and his videos in my phone, and I replay them, and I think about them,” Gearhart said.

The San Antonio couple says their French bulldog dog was stolen at gunpoint.

“I wonder how he is being treated, you know, is he getting fed? Is he not? Are they not? Are they being kind to him because he’s such a sweet boy,” Gearhart said.

One-and-a-half-year-old Hugo was on his last day of training on February 27 at McAllister Park.

That’s when the owner said the suspects approached the trainer with a gun, demanding the dog.

They add that when there was slight pushback, the suspects made it clear no one would get hurt and that they just wanted the dog.

“Getting held up is traumatic, but at the same time, you’re so heartbroken, angry (and) upset ... blaming yourself,” Ferrante said.

San Antonio Police say this is an active investigation for aggravated robbery. They are now looking for three suspects.

“We had only just got him neutered a few months back, and I’m just so glad we did because I know if he was not neutered, we’d never see him again because people take them to breed them,” Ferrante said.

According to the Canine Journal, French Bulldogs are among the most commonly stolen dogs. They also state that, on average, they are sold for $1,500-$3,000.

Regardless, their family member is priceless for the couple, making him worth the reward for his safe return.

“The amount that we’re offering is going to be worth more than anything you can get for Hugo,” Ferrante said.

If you have any information on this case or Hugo, contact Ferrante at 512-595-1319 or Gearhart at 210-868-5977.

