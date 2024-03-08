San Antonio students to hear from NASA astronaut aboard International Space Station

FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011. It was announced Friday, July 15, 2022, that NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. (NASA via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio will get to video call a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

With help from the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), students from the Advanced Learning Academy will hear from NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara aboard the International Space Station.

The opportunity is part of NASA’s Downlinks program, allowing students and educators to participate in question-and-answer sessions with astronauts.

Student STEM astronomy and space technology projects will be showcased during the event.

Before the event, students and their families will participate in a star party hosted by the San Antonio Astronomical Association.

The Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College, Southwest Research Institute and the Science Mill, Johnson City, partnered with SARA for the event.

O’Hara, a Houston native and crew member on Expedition 70, will return to Earth in April.