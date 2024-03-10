Leading SA: San Antonio Food Bank seeks volunteers, support during ‘March Sadness’

SAN ANTONIO – While the NCAA has March Madness, the San Antonio Food Bank is facing a “March Sadness” due to a shortage of volunteers, according to food bank president and CEO Eric Cooper, who joined Leading SA on Sunday morning.

“We’re missing volunteers, and we need people to register,” Cooper said.

Cooper encouraged people to visit the food bank’s website to sign up for volunteer shifts in the warehouse, kitchens, farm, and distribution sites.

Cooper also highlighted several upcoming events where the community can get involved.

Among the events are a golf tournament at The Club at Sonterra on April 22 to financially support the food bank’s mission and the County Line Barbecue Concert Series, which began March 7 and happens each Thursday through the end of the month.

Additionally, Cooper warned about an ongoing scam targeting SNAP (food stamp) recipients.

Imposters are calling families saying they can get increased benefits if they provide personal information like Social Security numbers and PIN codes.

“HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) will never call you and ask for that information,” Cooper said.

As the newly-selected Grand Marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers parade, Cooper expressed excitement about this San Antonio tradition.

The parade is aiming to collect $1.33 million in food/funds, tying into its “Viva Amore 2024: Food is Love” theme.

With spring break approaching, Cooper reminded families that the Food Bank can help bridge meal gaps when kids are out of school. Families can call 210-431-8326 for assistance or meal resources.

For more information on the food bank or how to become a volunteer, click here.