Brahmas make first round of cuts ahead of 2024 UFL season

The Brahmas sent 19 players to the waivers

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Head Coach of the San Antonio Brahmas Wade Phillips (Copyright 2024 by the San Antonio Brahmas - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas announced some roster changes on Sunday as the team continues to prepare for the 2024 United Football League season.

The Brahmas sent 19 players to the waivers and lowered their roster down to the league-allowed 58 players for the rest of training camp.

The Brahmas will continue training camp in Arlington, Texas over the next two weeks before finalizing their 50-man roster.

The first game of the season for the Brahmas kicks off at the Alamodome against the D.C. Defenders on March 31 at 11 a.m.

To check out the Brahmas full current roster, CLICK HERE.

About the Authors:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

