Brahmas make first round of cuts ahead of 2024 UFL season

(Copyright 2024 by the San Antonio Brahmas - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas announced some roster changes on Sunday as the team continues to prepare for the 2024 United Football League season.

The Brahmas sent 19 players to the waivers and lowered their roster down to the league-allowed 58 players for the rest of training camp.

Recommended Videos

The Brahmas will continue training camp in Arlington, Texas over the next two weeks before finalizing their 50-man roster.

The first game of the season for the Brahmas kicks off at the Alamodome against the D.C. Defenders on March 31 at 11 a.m.

To check out the Brahmas full current roster, CLICK HERE.

Related stories on KSAT.com