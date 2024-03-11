Man shot while breaking into car at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot while attempting to break into a car at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning, according to san Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at The Reserve San Antonio apartment complex in the 13900 block of Babcock Road, not far from West Hausman Road and UTSA Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the man was attempting to break into a vehicle when another man who lives at the apartment complex saw him and pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

The man shot is in critical condition. He has not been identified.

SAPD the resident who fired the gun is giving a statement to detectives. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.