73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD says deaths of four people found after Southeast Side fire ruled homicide

Four bodies were discovered inside home leveled in two-alarm fire

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Southeast Side, Fire, SAFD, San Antonio
San Antonio firefighters discovered the bodies inside of a home in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run on Friday that was leveled by a two-alarm house fire. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the investigation into the deaths of four people found after a fire at a Southeast Side home has turned into a homicide case.

San Antonio firefighters discovered the bodies inside of a home in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run on Friday that was leveled by a two-alarm house fire.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office deferred communication to police when asked to confirm the cause and manner of death for the victims.

SAPD would not provide details on how the victims died, saying the investigation remains ongoing, but did confirm the determination of homicide in an email to KSAT.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email