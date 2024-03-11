SAPD says deaths of four people found after Southeast Side fire ruled homicide

San Antonio firefighters discovered the bodies inside of a home in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run on Friday that was leveled by a two-alarm house fire.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the investigation into the deaths of four people found after a fire at a Southeast Side home has turned into a homicide case.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office deferred communication to police when asked to confirm the cause and manner of death for the victims.

SAPD would not provide details on how the victims died, saying the investigation remains ongoing, but did confirm the determination of homicide in an email to KSAT.