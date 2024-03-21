63º
Live Oak officer shoots driver of stolen car; 2 neighborhood streets closed Thursday during investigation

Standing Oaks Street is closed from Lone Shadow Trail to Sandpiper Drive

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Live Oak police conduct investigation on Standing Oaks Street on March 21, 2024. (Daniela Ibarra, KSAT)

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police said an officer shot at two suspects in a stolen car early Thursday morning after the driver tried to hit the officer during a pursuit.

The officer’s gunfire wounded the driver; the passenger also suffered minor injuries, Live Oak PD said.

Live Oak police and investigators from the Texas Rangers remained in the neighborhood near I-35 and Toepperwein Road to investigate the incident.

Standing Oaks Street is closed from Lone Shadow Trail to Sandpiper Drive. The area around Lone Shadow Trail and Red Ripple Street is also closed.

The closures are expected to remain in place until some time Thursday afternoon.

Live Oak PD said the incident started just before 3 a.m. when an officer spotted a suspicious 2016 Kia Soul in a city park during closed hours. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver drove away and entered a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood. The officer stopped and exited his patrol car. That’s when the driver took off and “attempted to strike the officer with the vehicle,” Live Oak PD said in a statement. The officer fired his service weapon at the fleeing car.

The suspects — both minors — stopped their vehicle on Standing Oaks Street near Sandpiper Drive, where they were treated for their injuries.

Investigators recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management has two vehicles, including its mobile incident support trailer onsite.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information. Check back for updates.

Live Oak police conduct investigation on Standing Oaks Street on March 21, 2024. (KSAT)

