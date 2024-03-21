SAPD searching for suspect involved in summer 2023 shooting at Northwest Side pool hall

Police said a man in a dark cap and light blue shirt under his vest pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect from an incident last summer at a Northwest Side pool hall.

A fight involving two motorcycle clubs and a victim broke out at Pockets Billiards on June 10 in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said a man in a dark cap and light blue shirt under his vest pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Three bikers took off from the scene in their motorcycles, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 with reference case SAPD23127540. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

