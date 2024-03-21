70º
SAPD searching for suspect involved in summer 2023 shooting at Northwest Side pool hall

Shooting reported at Pockets Billiards on June 10 in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Police said a man in a dark cap and light blue shirt under his vest pulled out a gun and shot the victim. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect from an incident last summer at a Northwest Side pool hall.

A fight involving two motorcycle clubs and a victim broke out at Pockets Billiards on June 10 in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.

HELP US ID THIS SHOOTING SUSPECT: Last Summer, on 6/10/23 at Pockets Billiards (5800 block of NW Loop 410), a fight...

Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Thursday, March 21, 2024

Three bikers took off from the scene in their motorcycles, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 with reference case SAPD23127540. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

