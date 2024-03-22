Woman swept into drainage tunnel rescued by firefighters, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a woman swept away by floodwaters on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Babcock Road not far from Leming Drive.

According to police, a woman sleeping a drainage area was swept into a drainage tunnel during a rain storm.

Police said firefighters were able to rescue the woman and she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out. She is expected to recover.

SAPD said the woman told officers she was with another person, but they have not found anyone. Firefighters walked the tunnel all the way to Woodlawn Avenue, but no one else was found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no other reported injuries.