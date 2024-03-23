Suspect arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old in the head, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it has a man in custody after a shooting on the West Side.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 9900 block of West Military Drive.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a mother and her juvenile son were driving near a building at that location when they noticed several people standing outside. Authorities said one of the individuals pulled out a gun and began shooting at the vehicle.

The suspect, identified by SAPD as 20-year-old Zakar Polk, is accused of shooting the 15-year-old juvenile in the head. The victim’s mother drove away from the scene and called police, San Antonio police said.

The unidentified juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police later said its Covert Unit obtained an arrest warrant shortly before midnight Saturday and tracked down Polk. Polk was arrested without incident and later booked into the Bexar County jail, SAPD said.

Detectives investigating the scene said they gathered evidence at the scene connecting Polk and another unidentified person as a second shooter. However, San Antonio police do not have any more information about the potential second shooter.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. Anyone with additional details in this case can call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.