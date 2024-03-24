Community comes together at SeaWorld to support cancer patients for ‘Jana Banana Day’

Over 100 children with cancer, their families, and medical staff spent time with pediatric cancer patients at SeaWorld on Sunday.

They spent the day going on rides, learning about animals, and enjoying a picnic for Hope Hits Harder Cancer Foundation’s fourth annual ‘Jana Banana Day.’

Tommy “T-Bone” Bounds created the foundation in honor of his wife Jana, a hard-working advocate who lost her 24-year battle with cancer.

“Say, there’s hope in everything you do and there’s other people that care for you. And what a way to celebrate my wife’s life is by having the Jana Banana Day at SeaWorld,” said Bounds.

Bounds said it’s important that these children get to have a blast alongside other kids who are fighting the same fight.

The foundation wants the kids to know that the community has not forgotten about them and their fight.