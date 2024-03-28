ACS seeks loving homes after rescuing 30+ dogs from boarding facility

ACS said the dogs showed signs of chronic under-stimulation as pets should not be kept in boarding environments long-term.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is urgently looking for loving homes to adopt more than 30 dogs living in confinement at a boarding facility, waiting for a rescue that never came.

ACS said the dogs showed signs of chronic under-stimulation as pets should not be kept in boarding environments long-term.

Recommended Videos

“Dogs like Mila, Bear, Leo, and Jackie need a hero to give them a home to decompress in. We’re relying on community during this emergency situation to provide loving homes for these dogs,” ACS said in a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application here. ACS said it will provide foster families with all materials needed, including pet food.

ACS Rescue Partners interested are asked to contact ACS’s rescue team directly for information.

“If you have been considering adopting a dog, now is the time. Every kennel we can clear will allow us to make more room for pets in urgent need of help,” ACS said in its Facebook plea for help.