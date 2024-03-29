Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is up for sale, reports say

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The ownership of a Texas-moviegoing staple could change hands soon.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, founded and owned by Austin film producer Tim League, is exploring a sale, according to a report from Deadline.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opened its first location in Austin in 1997 before expanding its reach across the state and the United States. Best known for its large seating and expansive menu of entrees and drinks, the chain now boasts 41 locations in 13 states, including two in San Antonio.

The company has fallen on some hard times in recent years. In March 2021, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which the company touted as a move that would allow it to survive in the long term.

One month later, the company shut down its Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes location at 1255 Southwest Loop 410. San Antonio-based chain Santikos Theatres has since stepped in and reopened the location as a Santikos Entertainment theatre.

After the company emerged from bankruptcy, it opened new locations in St. Louis, Missouri, New York and Washington D.C.

According to Deadline, there are not any known bidders for the chain nor what any potential asking price might be.

