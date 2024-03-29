BexarFest to show student films, award winners on April 1 at Tobin Center. Free to attend or stream on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – Join the multimedia students, industry professionals and community leaders for the 8th-annual BexarFest this Monday at the Tobin Center.

If you’re interested in attending this unique film festival, it’s free! You will need a ticket to attend.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on April 1. You can also stream the event live on KSAT’s digital platforms.

Multimedia students from 19 San Antonio-area high schools worked on the projects over six months. See the projects at the links at the bottom of this article.

Students will be awarded for their films, including for categories that include Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

BexarFest was founded in 2017, and since then, high school multimedia students have been creating films for different nonprofit organizations. The films are created to serve as marketing material for the organizations to use.

The film festival coordinated through TRL Productions — a local nonprofit helping high school and middle school students in the multimedia field

The films, photos, music, and graphic designs will be displayed to the public on April 1.

Here are the student’s submissions for the 2024 BexarFest: