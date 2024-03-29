Palo Alto College breaks ground on 90,000-square-foot wellness center

SAN ANTONIO – Palo Alto College broke ground this week on its new Natatorium, Wellness and Multigenerational Center.

The roughly 90,000-square-foot center will give students and the South Side community new and upgraded equipment and activity space, including a 50-meter Olympic-size pool.

The project, a collaborative effort between the city, Alamo Colleges District and Palo Alto College, stands at a price tag of $51.7 million. Several funding sources, including the 2017 and 2022 municipal bonds, are expected to cover costs.

“The 2017 bond has allowed our district to truly develop groundbreaking futures across our community and right here on the South Side, with over $125 million being invested in the southern sector of Bexar County,” Alamo Colleges Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores said.

Renderings for the roughly 90,000-square-foot facility. The center is expected to be completed by December 2026. (Courtesy of Palo Alto College)

In 2017, a $450 million capital improvement bond for the Alamo Colleges District was approved by Bexar County voters. Around $19.8 million was allocated for gym and natatorium renovations, a Palo Alto College news release said.

However, later assessments showed that demolishing the college’s existing natatorium in place of a new facility was a more sustainable and cost-effective solution, the press release said.

The city and the Alamo Colleges District reshaped the 2017 project, and funds from the two municipal bonds and other sources, such as 2020 maintenance tax notes, covered the $51.8 million price tag.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to Palo Alto’s website.

Some of the center’s key features include:

Fitness Spaces: Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to support individual wellness journeys.

Multipurpose Rooms: Versatile spaces adaptable for meetings, events, and community gatherings.

Educational Classrooms: Providing opportunities for lifelong learning and personal development.

Indoor Basketball/Volleyball Court: A hub for recreational sports and physical activity for all ages.

“This facility will not only redefine community spaces but will also serve as a dynamic hub for education, wellness, and recreation, empowering individuals of all ages to thrive,” Dr. Robert Garza, President of Palo Alto College, said.

To see full renderings for the forthcoming facility, click here.