Population growth in some rural Bexar County areas causes school districts to plan ahead

An East Central ISD study projects its student population to double by 2033

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A new demographic study presented to the East Central ISD school board this week shows the district population growth is expected to continue.

District spokesperson Brandon Oliver said it is expecting the student population to double in the next 10 years.

“Currently, we’re like I said, 11,000 students,” Oliver said. “In 10 years, 22,300 on the conservative end projection, so that’s tremendous.”

Oliver said one reason for growth is new housing developments springing up. The district, which covers southeast Bexar County between Interstate 10 and Elmendorf, is projected to have at least 44,300 new homes within its zone by 2033.

“You can visually see it, if you just drive through, and just see, ‘Wow, they’re really building up in this area,” Oliver said.

In another rural area, Southwest ISD is preparing to make school boundary zone changes to accommodate new growth, district spokesperson Jenny Collier said.

“We are going to grow over the next five to seven years by a minimum (of) 3,500 students,” Collier said.

Collier said part of the district’s growth includes people moving in from out of state or San Antonio-area residents looking for cheaper housing outside of the San Antonio boundaries.

“I think people are realizing this is a part of San Antonio that was untapped, and now they’re realizing it’s the place to be,” Collier said. “Texas A&M-San Antonio is adding a lot. I think they’re building a hospital soon. San Antonio is just growing and a lot of the areas are landlocked. Here, this is still some suburban area, country area.”

Both districts recently passed voter-approved bonds to build new campuses.