Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith suddenly resigns, cites medical concerns

Smith’s resignation effective immediately

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith resigned from office Monday, effective immediately.

In a statement, Smith said he is stepping down due to medical concerns.

I want to thank members of the Uvalde community for their thoughts and prayers during my ongoing recovery from unexpected medical issues I have experienced in recent weeks. After much consultation and prayer, I have decided to resign as Mayor of the City of Uvalde to focus on my health. It has been a great honor to serve the city and community I love, and I have great confidence that Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora will serve with honor until the next mayor is elected on November 5, 2024.

Smith was elected to office in a specially-called election in November to replace Don McLaughlin, who resigned from office to run for state representative. Smith defeated Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a mother who has led calls for tougher gun laws since her daughter, Lexi, was among the 19 children killed in the 2022 attack at Robb Elementary.

Smith had served two terms as Uvalde mayor more than a decade ago. He had last served as Uvalde mayor in 2012.

His resignation comes the day before a city council meeting. Last week, the regularly scheduled city council meeting was postponed citing Smith’s health issues.

Smith’s sudden announcement comes after Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez announced his resignation on March 12, which goes into effect on Friday.

The resignations come after Jesse Prado’s independent investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting was unveiled on March 7. Prado found all UPD officers present the day of the shooting should be exonerated of any wrongdoing

