Explosives found at Southeast Side home to be detonated, BCSO says

Deputies established a 1,000-foot radius around home; residents may hear, feel the effects of the detonation

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Explosives found at a vacant home are expected to be detonated Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The SAPD bomb squad will assist BCSO and the Fire Marshall with the detonation in the 8400 block of Stuart Road on the Southeast Side.

About 20 pounds of dynamite was found by family members who were walking the property of a vacant home. Investigators believe the dynamite may have been used at one time for clearing stumps.

Homes within a 1,000-foot radius of the site were being evacuated, a BCSO Facebook post said.

SAPD, in their social media posts, said the incident was not a danger to public safety; however, people in the area might experience a shake from the detonation.

BCSO said the detonation was expected to take place at 1:30 p.m.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

