Explosives found at Southeast Side home to be detonated, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Explosives found at a vacant home are expected to be detonated Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The SAPD bomb squad will assist BCSO and the Fire Marshall with the detonation in the 8400 block of Stuart Road on the Southeast Side.

About 20 pounds of dynamite was found by family members who were walking the property of a vacant home. Investigators believe the dynamite may have been used at one time for clearing stumps.

CONTROLLED EXPLOSIVES DETONATION: People in the San Antonio and Bexar County area might experience the after shake of a controlled explosives detonation. This is not in any way dangerous or a threat to public safety. The detonation is expected to occur this afternoon. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 2, 2024

Homes within a 1,000-foot radius of the site were being evacuated, a BCSO Facebook post said.

SAPD, in their social media posts, said the incident was not a danger to public safety; however, people in the area might experience a shake from the detonation.

BCSO said the detonation was expected to take place at 1:30 p.m.

