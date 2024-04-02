Hardberger Park Land Bridge to close for repairs beginning April 9

SAN ANTONIO – The Hardberger Park Land Bridge will close for repairs beginning on Tuesday, April 9, the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy announced.

A Facebook post said the land bridge trail will be open through Monday, April 8. The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which connects both sides of Phil Hardberger Park, will be closed through April. A reopening date was not listed.

Recommended Videos

The conservancy says the land bridge spans 150 feet in width at the top and expands to 165 feet at its base and is designed with ample space to accommodate both humans and animals, ensuring a secure crossing.

The land bridge trail is part of Phil Hardberger Park, which is a 330-acre natural area park with miles of trails, dog parks, a gathering hall as well as outdoor classrooms. It is found on the North Side of the city with entrances both on Northwest Military Highway and Blanco Road.

Construction of the bridge began in 2018 and was completed on December 11, 2020. Since its creation, some of the species caught using the bridge include a gray fox, a raccoon, a rodent, a Virginia opossum, a cotton-tailed rabbit, a coyote, a white-tailed deer and a bobcat.