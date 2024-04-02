KSAT viewers share photos of hail after storm passed through San Antonio area

KSAT Connect photos show hail in the San Antonio area on April 1, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County area was hit with hail as a storm moved through on Monday night.

Photos posted by KSAT Connect users showed pebble- and quarter-sized hail in their neighborhoods. Some photos showed hail that was even closer to the size of a golf ball.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, the largest hail fell on the Northwest Side of San Antonio, near Leon Valley.

Hail in the San Antonio area on April 1, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This week, KSAT meteorologists say the weather will be nice before a weak cold front arrives over the weekend. Keep up with the forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority by clicking here.

Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

