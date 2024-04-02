60º
KSAT viewers share photos of hail after storm passed through San Antonio area

Share your hail photos to KSAT Connect and we may use them on-air

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Connect, Weather
KSAT Connect photos show hail in the San Antonio area on April 1, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County area was hit with hail as a storm moved through on Monday night.

Photos posted by KSAT Connect users showed pebble- and quarter-sized hail in their neighborhoods. Some photos showed hail that was even closer to the size of a golf ball.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, the largest hail fell on the Northwest Side of San Antonio, near Leon Valley.

Hail in the San Antonio area on April 1, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This week, KSAT meteorologists say the weather will be nice before a weak cold front arrives over the weekend. Keep up with the forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority by clicking here.

Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

IsabelDiaz33

Front door hail accumulation.

San Antonio
Babeth

We had some quarter sized hail.

San Antonio

Quarter size hail.

San Antonio
San Antonio
Blanca Enriquez-Garcia

Large hail by W. Commerce and 39th Street.

San Antonio
Psoliz

410 and Culebra

San Antonio
Vero Rodriguez

Memorial HS area.

San Antonio
Patlan2024

Redbird Ranch Sub got some Hail

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A couple of solid cloud to ground lightning strikes.

San Antonio

Golf ball hail in Rio Medina!

0
Hondo
S.Linn

A lot of hail, rain, and strong wind in the Inspiration Hills area. Corner of S. Westberry and E. Broadview.

San Antonio
Fer Lopez

Culebra and Callaghan area

0
San Antonio
Connie Acosta

Hail near Hillcrest and Bandera

San Antonio
Mrtedb
San Antonio

