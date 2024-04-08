Fire investigators trying to determine cause of shed fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fully-engulfed shed fire came dangerously close to spreading to an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 120 block of Cloudhaven Drive, not far from Austin Highway and Eisenhauer Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a wood storage shed next to an apartment complex fully engulfed. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said they were worried the fire would spread to the nearby apartment complex, but the fire ultimately didn’t. The shed was destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

There is no estimate on the damage to the shed or its contents. No injuries were reported.