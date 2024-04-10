Loop 410 shut down on SE Side after multi-vehicle crash

The northbound lanes of Loop 410 on the Southeast Side have been shut down following a multi-car crash Wednesday morning.

TransGuide officials say three vehicles were reportedly involved in the wreck around 8 a.m. at Loop 410 and South WW White Road. There is no word on any injuries.

Drivers are being forced to exit South WW White Road while officials clear the scene. Traffic is backed up past Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side near Old Corpus Christi Highway.

