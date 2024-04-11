85º
Local News

Hearing in Erik Cantu case postponed as Bexar County DA’s office requests removal

Hearing rescheduled until April 30 to give DA’s office a chance to prepare explanation, recommend another attorney

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Erik Cantu in court on Thursday (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A motion filed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to recuse itself from Erik Cantu’s evading arrest cases has been postponed until later this month.

In a hearing on Thursday, 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd told the DA’s office that they needed to detail the reasons for the recusal and appoint a new state attorney to handle the case or that she would deny the motion.

Brennand was fired from the department days later and later indicted by a grand jury.

Cantu was hospitalized with serious injuries. During his recovery, his evading arrest and aggravated assault charges were dismissed by the DA’s Office.

In September 2023, Cantu was arrested for evading SAPD bicycle patrol downtown, and in December 2023 he was arrested again for evading arrest from the Universal City Police Department. Cantu also picked up a theft charge in June 2023.

Cantu faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

