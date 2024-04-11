Hearing in Erik Cantu case postponed as Bexar County DA’s office requests removal

SAN ANTONIO – A motion filed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to recuse itself from Erik Cantu’s evading arrest cases has been postponed until later this month.

In a hearing on Thursday, 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd told the DA’s office that they needed to detail the reasons for the recusal and appoint a new state attorney to handle the case or that she would deny the motion.

Recommended Videos

Brennand was fired from the department days later and later indicted by a grand jury.

Cantu was hospitalized with serious injuries. During his recovery, his evading arrest and aggravated assault charges were dismissed by the DA’s Office.

In September 2023, Cantu was arrested for evading SAPD bicycle patrol downtown, and in December 2023 he was arrested again for evading arrest from the Universal City Police Department. Cantu also picked up a theft charge in June 2023.

Cantu faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Bexar County DA’s Office to recuse itself from pending Erik Cantu cases

Attorneys seek change of venue for trial of former SAPD officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s