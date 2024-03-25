74º
Bexar County DA’s Office to recuse itself from pending Erik Cantu cases

Cantu facing two counts of evading arrest

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Erik Cantu Jr. charged with evading Universal City police in latest arrest (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that it will be recusing itself from Erik Cantu’s evading arrest cases.

Cantu was shot by ex-SAPD Officer James Brennand outside a McDonald’s parking lot in October 2022. Brennand noticed Cantu’s vehicle from a previous evading arrest case, and as the teen opened the car door, he reversed and Brennand opened fire.

Cantu was hospitalized with serious injuries. During his recovery, his evading arrest and aggravated assault charges were dismissed by the DA’s Office.

In September 2023, Cantu was arrested for evading SAPD bicycle patrol downtown, and in December 2023 he was arrested again for evading arrest from the Universal City Police Department.

Cantu also picked up a theft charge in June 2023.

In court Monday morning, prosecutors told 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd that they would be filing a motion to recuse. Boyd ordered a reset for the case to hear that motion on April 11.

In February, KSAT 12 discovered Cantu’s charges being dismissed and the shooting incident were discussed in text messages between the DA’s Office and the criminal justice reform group the Wren Collective.

A spokeswoman for the DA’s Office sent the following statement this morning by email:

The motion and the basis for recusal are set out in the motion to be filed this week. No other comment will be provided. The evading arrest charges are third-degree felonies.

Cantu faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

