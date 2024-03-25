Bexar County DA’s Office to recuse itself from pending Erik Cantu cases

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that it will be recusing itself from Erik Cantu’s evading arrest cases.

Cantu was shot by ex-SAPD Officer James Brennand outside a McDonald’s parking lot in October 2022. Brennand noticed Cantu’s vehicle from a previous evading arrest case, and as the teen opened the car door, he reversed and Brennand opened fire.

Cantu was hospitalized with serious injuries. During his recovery, his evading arrest and aggravated assault charges were dismissed by the DA’s Office.

In September 2023, Cantu was arrested for evading SAPD bicycle patrol downtown, and in December 2023 he was arrested again for evading arrest from the Universal City Police Department.

Cantu also picked up a theft charge in June 2023.

In court Monday morning, prosecutors told 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd that they would be filing a motion to recuse. Boyd ordered a reset for the case to hear that motion on April 11.

In February, KSAT 12 discovered Cantu’s charges being dismissed and the shooting incident were discussed in text messages between the DA’s Office and the criminal justice reform group the Wren Collective.

A spokeswoman for the DA’s Office sent the following statement this morning by email:

The motion and the basis for recusal are set out in the motion to be filed this week. No other comment will be provided. The evading arrest charges are third-degree felonies.

Cantu faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty.