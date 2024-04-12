ACS hosts Fiesta-themed Paw-Changa with adoptions, vendors, dog parade

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services will host a Fiesta-themed pet adoption party on Saturday.

ACS’ Paw-Changa will start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. It will include live music, a pop-up market, free Fiesta medals, activities, a dog training demonstration, and of course, pet adoptions.

“The Adoption Fiesta will celebrate San Antonio’s annual party with an inclusive celebration featuring hundreds of adoption-ready pets and a parade of foster dogs,” a news release states.

The event is free and open to the public.

More than 30 local vendors will sell food, drinks and services in the pop-up market. Some food trucks include Tony’s Kitchen, Dos Perro’s Coffee and Mamas Tacos.

The news release states the goal is to find placement for up to 100 pets. Dogs and cats adopted from ACS go home sterilized, microchipped and vaccinated.

Pet owners can also take advantage of training sessions with the shelter’s certified canine trainer.

Click here for a list of adoptable pets.

Also this weekend, San Antonio Pets Alive is hosting its own Fiesta-themed adoption event. All adoption fees for dogs and puppies adopted from the Building 1 Rescue Center and Medical Care and Adoption Center will be waived on Saturday and Sunday, according to SAPA.