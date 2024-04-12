63º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Former cheer coach sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault of child

The teen victim told police that Lex Bazan sexually assaulted her at cheer facility

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts
Lex Luis Bazan, 23, is arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. (Bexar County Jail, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A former cheerleading coach was given a five-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea in a sexual assault of a child case.

Lex Luis Bazan was arrested in 2021 when he was 23 years old.

Recommended Videos

The allegations came to light after he was caught trespassing on the campus of La Vernia High School and told a security guard that he was there to visit “his cheer athlete.”

The teen he came to see told police that Bazan was visiting to drop off “Plan B” medication to her and said Bazan had been sexually assaulting her at the Texas Wolverine All-Stars academy.

Bazan was originally charged with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, but the state waived five of those counts in a plea deal.

On Thursday, Bazan was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos