Former cheer coach sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO – A former cheerleading coach was given a five-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea in a sexual assault of a child case.

Lex Luis Bazan was arrested in 2021 when he was 23 years old.

The allegations came to light after he was caught trespassing on the campus of La Vernia High School and told a security guard that he was there to visit “his cheer athlete.”

The teen he came to see told police that Bazan was visiting to drop off “Plan B” medication to her and said Bazan had been sexually assaulting her at the Texas Wolverine All-Stars academy.

Bazan was originally charged with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, but the state waived five of those counts in a plea deal.

On Thursday, Bazan was sentenced to five years in prison.