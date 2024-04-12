Man arrested for shooting at coworker, security guard outside restaurant on SW Side, records show

Frank Anthony Rivera, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a security officer.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting at a coworker and a security guard outside a Southwest Side restaurant last summer has been arrested.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on June 26, 2023, outside the Taqueria Mexico in the 7100 block of Somerset Road, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Rivera worked at the restaurant and ran up to his coworker’s car as the coworker was leaving. Rivera tried to fire a gun but it didn’t go off, the coworker told police.

The coworker said he ran away and hid behind a dumpster, and Rivera fired in his direction twice, according to the affidavit.

A security guard who witnessed the shooting told police he told Rivera to put the gun down but Rivera then fired at him, the affidavit states.

Rivera drove off in his car. The security guard and coworker were not hit by the gunfire.

A motive for the shooting was not released in the affidavit. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 30.

He was arrested on Thursday and his bond is set at $150,000, Bexar County Jail records show.

