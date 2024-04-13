2 people critically injured when gun deal leads to chase, shooting near Fair Oaks Ranch

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot and hospitalized in critical condition when a gun deal “went south” on Friday night on the far Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 8700 block of Starr Ranch, not far from Fair Oaks Parkway and Interstate 10 near Fair Oaks Ranch.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident involved two vehicles — one car with three occupants who were supposed to sell a gun to someone in another car. The other car had two occupants, a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old.

“At some point, it appears that deal went south and there may have been an exchange of gunfire, but at present, all we have is evidence that the party of two began to shoot at the party of three,” Salazar said in a news conference at the scene.

A car chase began and the 15-year-old and 20-year-old shot at the other car at least twice, hitting the driver in the head and a passenger in their legs and torso, Salazar said.

The passenger who was struck in the legs and torso was the seller of the gun, Salazar said. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle drove off, but the 15-year-old and 20-year-old later called 911 and said they were robbed.

“At present, we don’t believe that the case,” Salazar said.

Deputies believe at least one of them is one of the shooters. They were taken into custody.