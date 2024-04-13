Teen driver charged with murder in shooting death connected to botched shoe sale, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators arrested a second person in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man last week.

Diego Salazar, 17, was arrested Friday afternoon, believed to be the driver who took murder suspect Daniel Hernandez to Ricky De Los Santos’ home in the 2000 block of S. Loop 1604 Eastbound.

Daniel Hernandez allegedly used a Draco Pistol to shoot and kill the victim, according to BCSO. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said Hernandez went to De Los Santos’ house to buy shoes but instead shot De Los Santos with a Draco AK-47, leading to his death last Saturday.

Upon arrival, De Los Santos was able to provide deputies with Hernandez’s name during his final moments alive, Sheriff Salazar said last week. Hernandez was charged then with murder.

Through further investigation, authorities found out that Hernandez and De Los Santos had been close friends. Sheriff Salazar previously said the two had known each other since they were children.

Diego Salazar was taken to the Bexar County Jail without incident. He faces a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, with a bond of $150,000.