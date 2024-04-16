Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally beating a man who disciplined his son

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to prison for fatally beating a man who disciplined his son in 2022.

On Monday, Jeremy Bayhi, 33, per a plea deal, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Michael Adan, 36. 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez accepted the plea.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Bayhi beat Adan until he was unconscious on May 28, 2022, at an apartment on the far North Side.

Officers arrived at the complex to find Adan incoherent and injured. He was taken to the hospital and died days later from a head injury.

The affidavit states Adan had allowed Bayhi’s ex, a woman with whom Bayhi shares a child, to stay at his apartment in the 1300 block of Perennial Drive.

On May 26, 2022, the woman and her underage son got into a physical fight and Adan intervened.

The child later notified Bayhi, his father, of the incident, which led to Bayhi confronting Adan at his home, the affidavit said.

During the May 28 confrontation, Bayhi beat Adan repeatedly until he was unconscious.

After he woke up, Adan went outside to attempt to explain things to Bayhi, but the suspect began punching him again, the affidavit said.

A witness told police that at one point, Bayhi was continuing to punch Adan after he was unconscious on a stairway.

He said he also saw Bayhi pull out a gun, point it at Adan, and tell him, “Don’t ever touch my son again,” the affidavit said.

Bayhi and his son fled before 911 was called.

Bayhi was arrested in June 2022. The affidavit does not detail how Adan disciplined the child.