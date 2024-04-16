Man survives after dump truck lands on him during crash; other driver killed

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after surviving a crash that ended with his dump truck landing on top of him Tuesday morning.

The man suffered a head injury but was alert as he was rushed to a hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM: Deadly crash involving dump truck shuts down part of Bandera Road on far NW Side

He was traveling along Highway 16, just south of Highway 211, when his dump truck collided with a pickup just before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old man, died in the crash that also turned his truck into a heap of twisted metal.

A preliminary report said the dump truck driver lost control of his vehicle while heading north on Highway 16 and then hit the pickup. However, an investigator at the scene later declined to say which driver was to blame. He said the investigation was still ongoing.

The early report also mentioned the crash happened at the intersection as the dump truck driver attempted to make a left turn. Investigators said the evidence showed something different, though.

They believe the two trucks collided only a few feet from where they landed, on Highway 16, south of Highway 211.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner was still working to positively identify the pickup driver.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information regarding the identity of the dump truck driver who survived.

The southbound side of Highway 16 was closed in that area for several hours but has since reopened.