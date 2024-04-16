SeaWorld, Aquatica to hold job fair for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica will host a job fair this week to hire for hundreds of full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the SeaWorld Human Resources Center, 10819 Military Drive West.

SeaWorld says they are hiring for a variety of areas, including park operations, merchandise, food service, security, lifeguards, ride operators, entertainment, and more. The positions are open for the spring and year-round.

Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead of the job fair by clicking here.

A news release from SeaWorld states employees receive free admission to SeaWorld parks, complimentary tickets, tuition reimbursement and discounts on food, merchandise, and in-park experiences.