How to talk to kids about STAAR testing

SAN ANTONIO – April is testing season for public schools across Texas. Many school districts are already testing or testing is getting underway this week.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test or STAAR offers families and the state a snapshot of how well their child is prepared to go into the next grade level.

But the test can bring anxiety for some kids. The principal at Ellison Elementary School, Julie Meneses, says it’s important the parents hype up their children each day.

She says teachers and students have put in a lot of work all year long teaching and learning what will be on the test. She says the tests should be a celebration of what the kids know.

“Every day make sure they get enough sleep that they’re eating well, that they’re feeling good about themselves. And that’s not just for a start test. It’s for every day that they’re coming to school, with a positive attitude, with a positive approach, that they’re feeling good about themselves,” Meneses said.

She says don’t tell kids that they have to reach a certain score or perform a certain way, simply tell them to try their best.

STARR testing is for kids in third grade to 12th.