Suspect in custody after shooting at officers, barricading himself at Medical Center motel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after San Antonio police say he forced people out of a motel room at gunpoint, shot at officers and barricaded himself for four hours on Thursday morning.

The shooting and standoff happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 Extended Stay in the 7700 block of Pasteur Court, not far from the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive in the Medical Center. Lanes of Fredericksburg Road were closed to vehicles and pedestrians during the standoff but they have since reopened.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a spokesman with SAPD, said a security guard at the motel first called police after seeing a suspicious masked man with a gun.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Johnny Munoz, was not a guest at the Motel 6, Moscoso said.

An officer approached the suspect on the second floor, and the suspect opened fire on the officer, Moscoso said. The suspect then took over a motel room at gunpoint and forced two tenants outside.

Moscoso said the man barricaded himself inside the room and shot at officers on the first floor at least four times.

No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m. He was not injured, Moscoso said.

At this time it is unclear what charges he may be facing.

Earlier, police told nearby residents to stay in their homes. Officers told KSAT they were able to evacuate some people residing at the Motel 6.

Moscoso said police were in communication with doctor’s offices in the area, as Fredericksburg is one of the main thoroughfares to the Medical Center.

The SAPD SWAT Team has just arrived at the location of this barricaded person near the medical center on Fredericksburg Rd & Pasteur Court. pic.twitter.com/IUBz0uomJW — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) April 18, 2024

An active SWAT situation has closed a portion of Fredericksburg Road near the Medical Center on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.