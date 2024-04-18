Authorities ID man killed in crash with dump truck in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died in a crash with a dump truck on Tuesday morning.

Kevin Robles, 35, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 16 near Highway 211 in northwest Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a dump truck traveling north on Highway 16 lost control and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Robles.

A preliminary report states the crash happened when the truck tried to turn left to Highway 211.

However, investigators at the scene said they believe the two trucks collided only a few feet from where they landed, on Highway 16, south of Highway 211.

Officials pulled the driver of the dump truck out of the vehicle and he was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

An investigator at the scene declined to say which driver was to blame. The investigation is ongoing.