San Antonio-based SAS releases Fiesta shoe

SAN ANTONIO – Show us your shoes!

San Antonio Shoemakers is celebrating Fiesta with its first-ever Fiesta-style sneakers.

The company is touting its new Tour Mesh color pattern as “Fiesta ready.”

The sneakers feature sarape stripes with red and brown leather accents and cost $205.

Customers can also get a SAS Fiesta Medal with any purchase of shoes, handbags or lace tags.

A Facebook post shows two examples of the Fiesta-themed lace tags. One is a yellow leather 10-point star with the word “Viva” on it, while the other is a pink Alamo-shaped tag.

The graphic states that the tags cost $20 when purchased separately but are $10 with the purchase of the Fiesta Tour Mesh shoes. The website does not show a purchasing option for the shoe tags. Instead, the link from Facebook goes to a map showing the SAS General Store located at 101 New Laredo Highway.

While the Fiesta Tour Mesh shoes are the only ones with the Fiesta moniker, the company is also showcasing some of its jewel-toned shoes that would also pair well with your embroidered Mexican dress and flower crown.

SAS is known for its high-quality comfort shoes. It started in 1976 and now has more than 100 stores and is carried in retailers across the country, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Korea, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Chile, Israel and England.

The company renewed its $90.59 contract with the military last year for the “Mission 1″ athletic shoes.

SAS made headlines in 2022 after rapper/fashion designer Ye, previously known as Kanye West, sparked rumors of a collaboration. The company’s CEO said they looked forward to continuing the conversation, but no such collaboration has come to fruition.