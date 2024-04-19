72º
Local News

Metro Health inspectors work to ensure Fiesta food vendors meet safety standards

Fiesta is back! But is the food safe to eat? KSAT follows Metro Health to find out

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Fiesta, Food, San Antonio, Metro Health

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is back! The Alamo City is rocking and enjoying tasty food and drinks, but is what you’re consuming safe?

A KSAT crew followed San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors to find out.

“You take a bite, and something that may seem hot may not be hot enough according to the temperature requirements that we have, and you could go on about your night and not know you’re sick until the next day,” said Deborah Liu, Metro Health environmental health officer, about the dangers of unsafe food.

The inspectors will routinely check vendors at every Fiesta event to ensure food safety. They check to ensure food is at the right temperature, vendors have gloves, hats, or hairnets, and there are appropriate handwashing and sanitation stations.

If something isn’t up to code, vendors are asked to correct it promptly. If they’re not able to, the vendor could lose their approved permit and get shut down.

Anyone who sees something of concern is urged to call 311 and report it.

About the Authors

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

