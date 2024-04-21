Yellow Ford Mustang flips, crashes into Northeast Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking into what caused a driver to crash into a Mexican restaurant early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the Jimador #2 Mexican Restaurant on the 12400 block of Nacogdoches Road.

San Antonio police officers and firefighters responded to the restaurant. They found a yellow Ford Mustang flipped over and exterior damage to the restaurant.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured due to the crash.

KSAT called the restaurant Sunday morning. An employee said the restaurant is still open for business on Sunday.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story when we receive new information.