Public health alert issued for ground beef contaminated with E. coli

(Copyright 2024 by Food Safety and Inspection Service - All rights reserved.)

Ground beef sold from Greater Omaha Packing Company has tested positive for E. coli, according to a press release.

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a public safety alert for ground beef possibly contaminated with E. coli.

Ground beef sold from Greater Omaha Packing Company has tested positive for E. coli, according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

The affected ground beef products were made on March 28 and have a use or freeze-by date of April 22, USDA said.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but anyone with the affected products should return them for a refund.

A recall was not necessary because the products had already been pulled from shelves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, E. coli can potentially cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory issues, and other illnesses.

For more information, click here.