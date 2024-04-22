71º
Public health alert issued for ground beef contaminated with E. coli

A recall was not necessary because the products had already been pulled from shelves

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ground beef sold from Greater Omaha Packing Company has tested positive for E. coli, according to a press release. (Copyright 2024 by Food Safety and Inspection Service - All rights reserved.)

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a public safety alert for ground beef possibly contaminated with E. coli.

Ground beef sold from Greater Omaha Packing Company has tested positive for E. coli, according to a press release.

The affected ground beef products were made on March 28 and have a use or freeze-by date of April 22, USDA said.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but anyone with the affected products should return them for a refund.

A recall was not necessary because the products had already been pulled from shelves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, E. coli can potentially cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory issues, and other illnesses.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

