San Antonio fire investigators trying to figure out cause of shed fire at home on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Timberlane Drive, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road and Rittiman Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing in two sheds, an overhang in between and a tree behind the house. They were able to put the fires out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said nobody was living inside the home and that the house had a fire last year as well. Neighbors said the son of the owner of the house previously had stayed in one of the sheds, without any working utilities.

The exact cause of the fire, however, is not currently known. A damage estimate is around $12,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.