SeaWorld to offer free one-day park admission to veterans in honor of Military Appreciation Month

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Military Appreciation Month, SeaWorld is offering free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.

Veterans can register for the offer before May 12 and have until July 7 to visit the park with their free tickets. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.

The offers are part of United Parks & Resorts’ Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, the company has provided complimentary park access to members of the US military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the program.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks.”

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.