Suspected car burglar, shot by homeowner, now facing criminal charges

SAN ANTONIO – Criminal charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man who was shot while allegedly committing a car burglary in February.

Adrian Bocanegra Fuentes was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including burglary of vehicles, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jail records show he has since been released after paying bond.

An arrest warrant affidavit names Bocanegra Fuentes as the suspect in a car burglary on Feb. 27 outside a home in the 6900 block of Caribou Creek.

The homeowner, who asked not to reveal his identity, told KSAT 12 News then that his surveillance cameras had alerted him to activity in his driveway.

He said he went outside and noticed a man he didn’t know inside his truck.

The homeowner said after he confronted the man, the suspect appeared to be heading toward his front door with what looked like a gun in his hand.

When the suspect raised his hand, the homeowner said he fired his own gun, hitting him.

The suspect then took off in a car, still carrying what the homeowner believed was a gun stolen from his truck.

The affidavit identified Bocanegra Fuentes as the man who then went to a nearby emergency hospital for help after being shot and collapsed in the lobby.

It appears he has recovered from his wounds.

No charges were filed against the homeowner.