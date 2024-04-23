NEISD teacher, football coach arrested for improper relationship with student, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teacher and football coach was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, according to San Antonio police.

Andrew McCown, 27, is a teacher and coach at Roosevelt High School in the North East Independent School District.

According to SAPD, in March, the district notified police that one of their teachers was involved in an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student. Police believe the relationship began in January.

The district had placed him on administrative leave after the investigation came to light.

Investigators spoke to the student, but McCown did not cooperate with them, SAPD said in a Tuesday briefing.

After gathering enough information, a warrant was issued, and McCown was arrested at home on Tuesday without incident, police said.

In 2022, McCown — who was 25 and employed at Robinson High School at the time — was arrested for DWI and unlawful carry after being pulled over by Hewitt police officers in Robinson, a town in Central Texas, a KWTX report said.

According to KWTX, McCown is a cousin of Josh McCown, a former college and NFL quarterback whose son is listed on UTSA’s football roster. Several other family members also played in college and the NFL.

Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications with NEISD, provided the following statement to KSAT:

“Andrew McCown was hired at Roosevelt High School in the fall of this school year. In March, several students reported that he was having a relationship with a 17-year-old student. NEISD began an investigation and placed McCown on leave. He has not been back on campus since March 8.”

Regarding McCown’s employment, Chancellor said: “The district will move forward with the termination process.”